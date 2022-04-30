Higher interest rates could affect your home buying power in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rising mortgage rates are affecting people who are shopping for a new home in the Tri-States. A local realtor and mortgage lender said your money won’t stretch as far as it did just a few months ago.

State Street Bank Mortgage Lender Krista Snyder Friday said just a few months ago, people were able to afford more bigger homes because of low-interest rates, but now for the same price tag, they’re getting smaller homes.

“You can get a 1,200 square foot home for $150,000 to $175,000. Maybe a year ago, that might have been down towards the $130,000 or $135,000 range,” Snyder said.

Snyder suspects inflation is causing interest rates to go up which could slow down the housing market. She said when she bought her first house in 1995 her interest rate was eight percent.

“A lot of people are kind of freaking out because interest rates are above five percent, but realistically that’s not a bad interest rate,” Snyder said. “They were just so low for so long that now that they’re starting to go up, people are a little scared.”

She said, right now, the interest rate on a 30-year fixed is 5.25 percent. Four months ago, it was around 3 percent.

Farlow Real Estate Experts Managing Broker Jeremy Farlow said how much you would’ve spent before isn’t going to get you as much now.

“So today, your payment is either going to be higher than it would’ve been, or if that was your maximum monthly payment, then you’re going to have to find something else that’s a little bit less expensive,” Farlow said. “If you’re looking between 5 percent and 6 percent, you can see here, you lose $20,000 of purchasing power. Same payment just because of the interest rate changes.”

But despite the higher interest rates, it’s still a tight housing market. He said before COVID-19, there were 253 homes available in Quincy. Now, it’s averaging around 35. The bottom 10 are the homes no one wants and the top 10 are the ones most people can’t afford.

“Instead of having 250 some odd choices, you only have 10. That’s what’s making this thing go crazy,” Farlow said.

He said there’s also a massive cost to waiting until rates go back down.

“If you’re waiting for the prices to go down, you probably should just buy now because your buying power is going to be so much less if the interest rates continue to rise as many people are predicting that they will,” he said.

Farlow and Snyder both anticipate rates are going to continue to rise until the end of the year. Farlow said it’s probably going to go up to 6 percent before it drops back down to the 5 percent range.

Farlow and Snyder said there are some tips you can follow to buy the house you want, despite the high-interest rates.

Snyder recommends you get a realtor, and get pre-approved by the bank, so when a house comes on the market that you’re interested in, you’ll have a better shot because you’ll know your price range and where you stand.

They said if you can put more money down, it will save more in the long run and will build equity faster.

Lastly, you can reduce your interest rates by having a higher credit score.

