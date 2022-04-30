Advertisement

McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say

On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple said they found a bag of McDonald’s food they believe is from 1959 in the walls of their Chicago-area home during a renovation project.

The Joneses said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.

The bag has the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.

The couple isn’t sure what they’ll do with the decades-old grub but is open to selling the preserved fast-food fries.

The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly...
The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne R Voelkel
Hannibal arson suspect identified
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Bradley Yohn gets up and walks out of an Adams County courtroom Friday, April 29.
Carjacking, sexual assault trial pushed back to review DNA evidence
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois
QPS influx of Transitions Students
Quincy Public Schools prepare to serve displaced Transitions School students

Latest News

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Dozens of items were auctioned off during the event.
Quincy Toys For Tots kicks off 2022 campaign
Muddy River RIders
Muddy River Riders raise money for bookbag program
Strike Out Breast Cancer raises $7,500 on first day of two-day event at Tangerine Bowl in...
Strike Out Breast Cancer rakes in over $10,000 for breast cancer patients
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls