Strike Out Breast Cancer in Quincy raises $7,500 on first day for Blessing

QUINCY (WGEM) - About $7,500 will go to help breast cancer patients at Blessing Hospital thanks to a bowling event in Quincy Friday.

The Tangerine Bowl hosted the 12th annual Strike Out Breast Cancer event.

Teams of five registered for $100 and received three games, shoe rental and T-shirts.

WGEM even had a team called ‘Breast Fix Club.’

Blessing Office Coordinator Dawn Juette said the event has raised $78,000 for the Blessing Breast Cancer fund over the last 11 years.

“You look around, everybody has been touched, whether it’s been a grandparent, a parent, a sister, or neighbor. So it’s important that we all know assistance is available and it gets people in to get their yearly mammograms completed,” Juette said.

The event takes place over two days so it continues Saturday with three sessions to choose from at noon, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

You can also donate at Blessing Hospital’s website.

