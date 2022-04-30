WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (April 29) Quincy Blue Devil Standout Jeremiah Talton Signs Letter Of Intent With UNO And Liberty Eagle Basketball Duo Sign NLI With The Blazers Of John Wood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High basketball faithful understand that it may be a long time before they have a chance to see a player that compiles the career numbers that Jeremiah Talton was able to attain. The 6-foot-6 guard departs QHS as the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers. Earlier today, with his proud family and teammates looking on, the reining Western Big 6 Conference “Play Of The Year” signed a National Letter Of Intent with the University Of New Orleans. We’ll have more details...

At Liberty High School, two young men who played major roles in helping the Eagles soar to the Class 1A “Final Four” at The State Farm Center in Champaign this past season on the hardwood, were also in the “NLI” spotlight. With their proud family members standing close by, seniors Breiton Klingele and Logan Robbins both signed with the Blazers of John Wood as scheduled. The two 6-foot-5 standouts were key contributors for the (30-6) State Runner-Up squad that finished just one victory shy of bringing home a state title. We’ll check in with the JWCC signees on their special day...

The Quincy University football team will return to the turf on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for their annual “Brown & Gold” Spring Game at QU Stadium. The players will have a chance to showcase their talents in front of area fans for the first time since the regular season came to a close at The Rock. On the defensive side of the ball, players will also have a great opportunity to show members of the QU coaching staff how well they’ve picked up the new defensive scheme the Hawks will showcase this fall. We’ll take you inside a team meeting on the QU campus to take a look at some of the players that will be in the spotlight this Saturday in “The Gem City.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.