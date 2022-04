WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 29) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Roll To Their 10th Straight Win On The IHSA Diamond While Liberty Eagles Hoop Standouts Breiton Klingele And Logan Robbins Sign With John Wood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, April 29, 2022

IHSA Baseball

Camp Point Central 0

Quincy Notre Dame 11

Western Big 6 Conference

GM1

Quincy 11

Sterling 0

GM2

Quincy 12

Sterling 2

Next Game QHS vs. Rock Island Alleman On Monday (First Pitch Set For 3:30 PM)

West Central 25

Griggsville-Perry 2

Illini West 6

Havana 0

IW Chargers Now (5-12) On The Season

IHSA Softball

Griggsville-Perry 8

West Central 6

MSHSAA Baseball

Northwestern 5

South Shelby 7

Mexico 5

Macon 4

MHS Bulldogs Now (12-6) On The Season

IHSA Soccer

Girls

Quincy Notre Dame 2

Elmhurst IC 1

QND: Lia Quintero (2 Goals)

Macomb 4

Lutheran 2

MSHSAA

Camdenton Tournament

Hannibal 0

Pembroke Hill 1

HHS Lady Pirates now (15-4) On The Season

MSHSAA Track & Field

Becky Thatcher-Mark Twain Relays

Team Standings (Boys)

1. Ft. Zumwalt North 104

2. Bowling Green 94

3. Hannibal 87

4. Kirksville 66

5. Quincy 66

Team Standings (Girls)

1. Palmyra 125

2. Bowling Green 80

3. Hannibal 72

4. Ft. Zumwalt South 59

5. Quincy 49.66

College Baseball

QU Stadium

Saginaw Valley State 0

QU Hawks 10

Hawks Had 15 Hits & Committed 1 Error On Friday

QU Now (25-18) On The Season

QU Is Now Riding High On A 6 Game Winning Streak

Next Game: (SAT) Saginaw Valley Street vs. QU Hawks (Saturday In A Diubleheader)

Next Game: First Pitch Is Set For 12 pm for Game 1 / 3:00 PM For Game 2

