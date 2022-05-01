Advertisement

More Rain on the Way

After a mostly dry weekend, rain returns to the forecast Monday/Tuesday and again...
After a mostly dry weekend, rain returns to the forecast Monday/Tuesday and again Wednesday/Thursday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a mostly dry weekend, rain returns to the forecast to kick off the first week of May. A warm front and low pressure system will approach the Tri-States Monday afternoon, leading to the development of scattered showers and storms. The system will move overhead Monday night and early Tuesday morning, bringing more widespread rain and even thunderstorms. Some of the storms could have some gusty winds, and very heavy rain. Many areas will likely pick up anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain.

Tuesday evening into Wednesday the region will get a reprieve from rain chances as High pressure builds to the North. However, this break does not last long with rain chances returning to the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay relatively steady throughout this period, generally a few degrees below average.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports
Bradley Yohn gets up and walks out of an Adams County courtroom Friday, April 29.
Carjacking, sexual assault trial pushed back to review DNA evidence
Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Cheyenne R Voelkel
Hannibal arson suspect identified

Latest News

Afternoon Weather Forecast
Afternoon Weather Forecast
As a low pressure system spins away from the Tri-States, cloud cover and cooler air will filter...
Cooler with clouds on Sunday
Wet Weather will continue
Sunday will be dry
Strong storms that erupt in Kansas may hold together and impact our area
Severe storms possible for some