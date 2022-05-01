More Rain on the Way

After a mostly dry weekend, rain returns to the forecast to kick off the first week of May. A warm front and low pressure system will approach the Tri-States Monday afternoon, leading to the development of scattered showers and storms. The system will move overhead Monday night and early Tuesday morning, bringing more widespread rain and even thunderstorms. Some of the storms could have some gusty winds, and very heavy rain. Many areas will likely pick up anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain.

Tuesday evening into Wednesday the region will get a reprieve from rain chances as High pressure builds to the North. However, this break does not last long with rain chances returning to the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay relatively steady throughout this period, generally a few degrees below average.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.