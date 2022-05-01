Muddy River Riders raise money for bookbag program

QUINCY (WGEM) - Bikers in Quincy revved up their engines and made noise to support local schools on Saturday.

The Muddy River Riders raised money to give bookbags stocked with food and supplies to kids in Quincy, Liberty, Payson, Camp Point, LaGrange, and (for the first time this year) Hannibal public schools.

This is the sixth edition of doing this. President Eddie Griffin said they hope to raise enough funds for at least 800 backpacks.

“We did 640 bookbags last year,” Griffin said. “And the year before 2020 we did 480. So every year we continue to add more in the end because it just keeps growing. The need and the community, it’s just growing every year.”

Griffin said the Muddy River Riders expect to deliver the bookbags at the start of the new school year next August.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.