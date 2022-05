QUINCY (WGEM) - Ameren residents in Quincy were effected by a power outage near North 18th Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Ameren, the outage started at 2:26 p.m. and affected 276 customers.

The cause of the outage was due to a problem with the wires.

Power was restored around 3:50 p.m.

