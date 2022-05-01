Advertisement

Quincy University Symphonic Band wraps up season

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Despite the nearby power outage, Quincy University’s Symphonic Band wrapped up their season Sunday afternoon with a performance where students took charge.

Five different pieces were performed during the concert at the Connie Niemann Center For Music, with students conducting each performance.

  • Jesse Mose led the band through “Concerto D’Amore.”
  • “Among the Clouds” was led by Philip Haverstock.
  • Colby Schulz led the band through a performance of “The Vikings.”
  • Madison Brueck conducted for the performance of “Festivo.”
  • Cody Collins conducted the band through the performance of “Fate of the Gods.”

QU Band Director Bill Machold said having the students lead the concert helps prepare them for their musical endeavors in the future, while allowing everyone to have fun working together.

“I think everybody’s excited just to get the semester done so... but I think everybody has had an enjoyable time working under these student conductors and giving them their time and their energy,” said Machold.

According to the band personnel sheet, the band features members from around the Tri-States and as far away as Kenosha, Wisconsin and San Antonio, Texas.

