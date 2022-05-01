Quincy Toys For Tots kicks off 2022 campaign

QUINCY (WGEM) - You might not be thinking of Christmas just yet, but that does not mean that local organizations are not already preparing for the 2022 holiday season.

One such group is Quincy’s Toys For Tots, which held their 2022 campaign kick off event Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of items were auctioned off to those in attendance.

In addition to the auction, the organization celebrated 75 years of service to kids across the country.

“It’s also the 75th anniversary celebration of Toys For Tots Nationwide. So as part of that we’re going to be recognizing our local founders, so we’ve got the Marine vets and their wives here who actually started the Toys For Tots here in Quincy,” said Toys For Tots Coordinator Jessica Humke.

She said it is never too early to hold events and raise money to help kids in the community.

Humke said they started particularly early this year because of all of the events they are planning throughout the year.

For example, Humke said Toys For Tots have already partnered with Smiles From Myles! to provide over 300 toys.

Additionally, she said Toys For Tots is planning on having a hypnotist show in the coming months in Quincy, along with a Christmas in July carnival.

You can find out more about the events Toys For Tots is planning by visiting their website, or by going to their Facebook page .

