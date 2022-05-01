Advertisement

Quincy Toys For Tots kicks off 2022 campaign

Dozens of items were auctioned off during the event.
Dozens of items were auctioned off during the event.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - You might not be thinking of Christmas just yet, but that does not mean that local organizations are not already preparing for the 2022 holiday season.

One such group is Quincy’s Toys For Tots, which held their 2022 campaign kick off event Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of items were auctioned off to those in attendance.

In addition to the auction, the organization celebrated 75 years of service to kids across the country.

“It’s also the 75th anniversary celebration of Toys For Tots Nationwide. So as part of that we’re going to be recognizing our local founders, so we’ve got the Marine vets and their wives here who actually started the Toys For Tots here in Quincy,” said Toys For Tots Coordinator Jessica Humke.

She said it is never too early to hold events and raise money to help kids in the community.

Humke said they started particularly early this year because of all of the events they are planning throughout the year.

For example, Humke said Toys For Tots have already partnered with Smiles From Myles! to provide over 300 toys.

Additionally, she said Toys For Tots is planning on having a hypnotist show in the coming months in Quincy, along with a Christmas in July carnival.

You can find out more about the events Toys For Tots is planning by visiting their website, or by going to their Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne R Voelkel
Hannibal arson suspect identified
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Bradley Yohn gets up and walks out of an Adams County courtroom Friday, April 29.
Carjacking, sexual assault trial pushed back to review DNA evidence
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois
QPS influx of Transitions Students
Quincy Public Schools prepare to serve displaced Transitions School students

Latest News

Muddy River RIders
Muddy River Riders raise money for bookbag program
Strike Out Breast Cancer raises $7,500 on first day of two-day event at Tangerine Bowl in...
Strike Out Breast Cancer rakes in over $10,000 for breast cancer patients
Missouri agency parts ways with federal student loan program
Breiton Klingele Signs National Letter Of Intent With John Wood Blazers
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 29) "Sports Extra"