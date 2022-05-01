Advertisement

Strike Out Breast Cancer rakes in over $10,000 for breast cancer patients

Strike Out Breast Cancer raises $7,500 on first day of two-day event at Tangerine Bowl in Quincy for Blessing Hospital.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A 2-day event at the Tangerine Bowl put money towards helping local breast cancer patients on Saturday.

Held annually by Blessing Health System, Strike Out Breast Cancer 12th edition raked in over $10,000 to financially help locals with breast cancer.

The event was open to the public where teams bowled and participated in a raffle.

Survivors, close friends and family were among the people who attended, others were there to give support to a good cause.

Survivor Lori Engle attended the event with her friends and family, saying these events are needed throughout the year.

“It raises awareness,” Engle said. “And helps with things that people who are battling with breast cancer need.”

Having been through breast cancer herself and now on the other side, Engle said she appreciates organizers throwing events like this.

“Support is everything in the fight,” Engle said.

Sarah Malaney attended to support her close friend who is going through it now.

“(She) just had a lumpectomy done last week,” Malaney said. “So she’s really big in my heart right now. And knowing that I’m out here doing this to help them try and find a cure for breast cancer. It’s all I can do to give back.”

Malaney said Strike Out Breast Cancer was an innovative way to have fun and keep a positive mindset.

“It’s an extreme stress relief,” Malaney said. “Because if I’m feeling anxious at all I can go take it out on the pins. And then you know, if we get strikes and spares everyone starts cheering for each other.”

The Blessing Foundation is still accepting donations for those who could not attend. To donate call 217-223-8400 ext. 4280 or visit their website.

