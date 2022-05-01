Advertisement

WATCH: Angelina Jolie visits children at boarding school in Ukraine

Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a medical institution in Lviv, Ukraine. (SOURCE: Maksym Kozytskyy)
By CNN
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hollywood actress and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visited children at a medical institution and a boarding school in Lviv, Ukraine.

Jolie visited a medical institution, where she met with children who suffered from a missile strike by the Russian military on the Kramatorsk train station.

She said she was very moved by their stories. One girl was even able to tell Jolie about her dream privately.

The Envoy also visited a boarding school, where she talked and took photos with students. She promised she would come again.

She also took the time to talk to volunteers who provide medical and psychological assistance at the Main Railway Station in Lviv and thanked them for their work.

She talked to people who managed to leave the zones of active hostilities and listened to the stories of evacuees who said that Russia had lost everything due to “terrorist acts.”

UNHCR’s Head of Global Communications Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams told CNN Saturday that “Angelina Jolie is traveling to the region in her personal capacity and UNHCR has no involvement in this visit.”

Jolie represented the UNHCR as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001-2012. She took on an expanded role as a special envoy to the UN in April of 2012.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports
Bradley Yohn gets up and walks out of an Adams County courtroom Friday, April 29.
Carjacking, sexual assault trial pushed back to review DNA evidence
Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Cheyenne R Voelkel
Hannibal arson suspect identified

Latest News

Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk