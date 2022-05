WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 30th, 2022) QU’s Lance Logsdon Hits His 32nd Homer To Tie For 2nd In Career Home Runs; Quincy University Football Gives A First Look To Hawks Fans

PART 1

High School Baseball

MSHSAA

Palmyra 1

Blair Oaks 5

Final

Palmyra 6

South Callaway 5

Final

PAL: Landyn Smith/Alex Loman Combine For Four Hits

Adam Goodwin 6 IP

Panthers Are 7-9-1 On The Season (5-1 In CCC Play)

High School Softball

IHSA

Alton Marquette 2

Quincy Notre Dame 0

Final

Lady Raiders Fall To 16-5 On The Season

High School Soccer

MSHSAA

Girls

Hannibal 3

Warrenton 0

Final

Hannibal 9

Warrensburg 1

Final

HAN: Bella Falconer/Abbie Martin Combined For 8 Goals

Lady Pirates Jump To 17-4 On The Season

IHSA

Quincy Notre Dame 0

St. Viator 2

Final

Quincy Notre Dame 1

Pewaukee 3

Final

College Baseball

GLVC

Saginaw Valley State 1

Quincy University 4

Final

Saginaw Valley State 16

Quincy University 10

Final

QU: Lance Logsdon 1-5, HR (11) And Tied For 2nd (with Josh Rabe) In Career Home Runs

Hawks Are 26-19 On The Season

HAAC

Clarke University 2

Culver-Stockton 1

Final

Clarke University 0

Culver-Stockton 4

FInal

CSC: Michael McGuire: CG, 4 H, 5 K, 2 BB

Wildcats Are 18-28 On The Season And 11-19 In HAAC Conference Play

College Softball

GLVC

Quincy University 1

Drury University 5

Final

Quincy University 1

Drury University 0

Final

QU: Casey Brennan 2-3, 2B (6), RBI (14)

Lady Hawks Are 16-27 On The Season

MLB Baseball

American

Los Angeles Angels 0

Chicago White Sox 4

Final

New York Yankees 3

Kansas City Royals 0

Final

National

Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee Brewers 9

Final

Arizona Diamondbacks 2

St. Louis Cardinals 0

Final

