Advertisement

1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker

(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, went on strike Monday in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment.

The United Auto Workers union said the strike began at noon.

This action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong strike at Deere & Co. that resulted in 10% raises and improved benefits for 10,000 UAW workers.

The company said in a statement that it is disappointed it couldn’t reach an agreement with the union, and it remains committed to the bargaining process.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
Jonathan Lewin
Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Jonathan Lewin
Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Missouri bill hopes to attract doctors to rural areas with tax break
Missouri bill hopes to attract doctors to rural areas with tax break
Missouri Bill offers Tax Credit to doctors who practice in rural counties
Missouri bill hopes to attract doctors to rural areas with tax break