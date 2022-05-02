Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners made its final recommendation Monday morning to be the new Quincy Police chief.

The board selected Jonathan Lewin, a 28-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, who retired in January 2020 and is the senior public safety adviser for the U.S. Department of Commerce First Responder Network.

The recommendation requires City Council approval and is on Monday night’s agenda.

If the council approves the selection, Lewin will be sworn in on a six-month probationary period pending a background investigation, polygraph, psychological exam, and full medical screening. That’s according to Barry Cheyne, chairman of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

Deputy Chief Adam Yates will be named interim chief during that time.

If Lewin does not pass the requirements, Yates would be named chief.

The board had narrowed the selection down to three candidates before making their decision. The other two candidates were selected from within the Quincy Police Department.

The QPD officers selected were Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington, a member of the department since October 1999, and Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Adam Yates, a member of the department since September 1999.

The board had also selected candidate Lt. Kathy Schisler, but she withdrew her offer in April. Schisler is a Detective Division commander and a member of the department since March 1997.

Former Chief Robert Copley announced his retirement in December 2021.

Copley retired at the end of April after 40 years with QPD and 18 years as chief.

