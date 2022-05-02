Advertisement

City of Macomb no longer accepting bottle caps

Bottle Caps to Benches (Source: WALB)
Bottle Caps to Benches (Source: WALB)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb announced on Monday that they will no longer be accepting plastic bottle caps at City Hall effective immediately.

City officials stated this is due to Build a Better Block Macomb no longer hosting the Caps to Benches Project.

Officials reported they hope to find another organization to continue the project with.

If any organizations are interested in taking over the Caps to Benches project email lindalee_b@yahoo.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
Jonathan Lewin
Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Macomb street to temporarily close
WGEM Logo
WGEM News honored for Overall Excellence
1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker
Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief