City of Macomb no longer accepting bottle caps

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb announced on Monday that they will no longer be accepting plastic bottle caps at City Hall effective immediately.

City officials stated this is due to Build a Better Block Macomb no longer hosting the Caps to Benches Project.

Officials reported they hope to find another organization to continue the project with.

If any organizations are interested in taking over the Caps to Benches project email lindalee_b@yahoo.com for more information.

