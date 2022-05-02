Griggsville-Perry Middle School ag club looking to start farm plot

PERRY, Ill. (WGEM) - An ag club at a local middle school is looking to expand their hands-on learning.

Students in the ag club at Griggsville-Perry Middle School want to turn a nearby plot of land into a farm.

Ag club sponsor Ashley Scranton said she went before the school board to propose purchasing a plot of land east of the school, and turning the recently burned residential property into a farm.

They are also looking into using land north of that plot, which the school is leasing for extra parking space.

“These kids need to see what makes our community tick and I think the more hands-on opportunities kids have, the better than their life turns out,” Scranton said.

Scranton said having a plot where students can grow and harvest vegetables will give them hands-on experience before they get to high school.

“Our goal is to get it up and running to get some kind of a harvest this year, so they can see what that process would look like, especially for my eighth graders who would transfer to our other building in Griggsville and then they’ll be in FFA instead of ag club. I’d love for them to see something come out of the idea that they kind of started,” Scranton said.

Right now the 25 ag club students take care of a garden in front of the school.

If they get the plot of land, Scranton said the students will sell the crops they grow to get business experience. She said they even plan to build their own farm stand.

“When the vegetables are ready, picking them and selling them at the stand, I’m gonna love that,” said fifth grader Emma Kurfman.

Sixth grader Riley Curfman said he hopes they get the plot because he thinks it will prepare him for his future.

“My dad is a farmer and I want to help him on the farm when I get older,” Curfman said.

Scranton said if they get the plot, students would take care of the land year-round.

Scranton wants to get crops in the ground this year, but first, the school board would have to approve funding. The exact cost is still unclear. She said the Village Board would have to approve the project.

