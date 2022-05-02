Advertisement

Hannibal art studio moving to new location with more space

Alliance Art to move locations
Alliance Art to move locations
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Alliance Art Gallery announced on Monday that they will be moving locations.

The gallery, which was founded in 2003, will be moving from 112 N. Main Street all the way to 121 N. Main Street.

Artist and Acting General Manager Ann Miller Titus said the landlord will lease the old space to a yoga studio.

Titus said the gallery has been there since 2008. This new location will have more space for product.

“It was important for us to stay downtown,” Titus said. “Because so much of our business depends on the tourism of Hannibal and we see people from all over the world.”

Titus said the 112 N. Main location plans to close on May 8 and will hold the gran re-opening at the 121 location on June 1. There will be a soft preview of the gallery to be held on May 14.

Learn more about Alliance Art Gallery here.

