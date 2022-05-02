Hospital Report: May 2, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Harold ‘Dean” Seltzer, 87, of Montrose, IA died April 23 at the Sunset Home in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home

Crystal William, 63, of Quincy, IL formerly of Keokuk, IA died April 29 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Maria JoAnn Hagmeier, 64, of Springdale, AR formerly of Keokuk, IA, died April 25 at the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, AR. Vigen Memorial Home.

Jacob C. L. Sutton, age 29, of Quincy, died on April 26 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Terry Lee Bolt, 69, of Quincy, passed away April 28 at his mother`s home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Doris “Dodo” Lee Schroder, 93, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 28 at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Josh Focht & Deandra Griffin of Granite City, IL and Payson, IL...boy

Garrett & Ashley Hillebrenner of Quincy, IL...boy

Dakota Sparks & Gretchen Maple of LaBelle, MO...girl

Matthew & Victoria Croucher of Quincy, IL...boy

Kyle VanNostrand & Hannah Davis of Monroe City, MO...boy

Kyle Baumgartner & Rissa Schneider of Quincy, IL...girl

