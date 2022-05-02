Hospital Report: May 2, 2022
Deaths:
Harold ‘Dean” Seltzer, 87, of Montrose, IA died April 23 at the Sunset Home in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home
Crystal William, 63, of Quincy, IL formerly of Keokuk, IA died April 29 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.
Maria JoAnn Hagmeier, 64, of Springdale, AR formerly of Keokuk, IA, died April 25 at the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, AR. Vigen Memorial Home.
Jacob C. L. Sutton, age 29, of Quincy, died on April 26 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Terry Lee Bolt, 69, of Quincy, passed away April 28 at his mother`s home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Doris “Dodo” Lee Schroder, 93, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 28 at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital reports:
Josh Focht & Deandra Griffin of Granite City, IL and Payson, IL...boy
Garrett & Ashley Hillebrenner of Quincy, IL...boy
Dakota Sparks & Gretchen Maple of LaBelle, MO...girl
Matthew & Victoria Croucher of Quincy, IL...boy
Kyle VanNostrand & Hannah Davis of Monroe City, MO...boy
Kyle Baumgartner & Rissa Schneider of Quincy, IL...girl
