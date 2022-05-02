McBride to remain in jail while prosecutors appeal ruling

QUINCY (WGEM) - The woman accused of first-degree murder in a 2020 crash that killed a Rushville woman and her three grandsons will remain in jail while prosecutors appeal a previous ruling in the case.

Public Defender Todd Nelson, Natasha McBride’s attorney, had asked for her release during the appeal.

Judge Amy Lannerd ruled Monday morning that the state had met its burden for keeping McBride in custody.

Lannerd dismissed a charge of aggravated DUI last month, ruling prosecutors had waited too long to file the charge.

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office is appealing that ruling.

McBride faces 16 other charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, stemming from a crash in 2020 that killed 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks, of Rushville, and her three grandsons, Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months.

A charging document alleges McBride was under the influence of THC, the active chemical in cannabis, when she ran a red light on Aug. 14, 2020, at Fourth and Broadway in Quincy and caused the crash that killed Hendricks and her grandsons. Quincy police say McBride admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.

McBride has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and her attorneys have said they could seek an insanity defense. She is being held at the Adams County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Prosecutors claim McBride’s “intentional acts” resulted in a fatal multi-vehicle traffic crash on August 14, 2020, that killed four people and injured another.

Police said McBride was driving at a very high rate of speed, failed to stop at the stoplight at 4th and Broadway, and struck a vehicle driven by Stephen Hendricks, 61, of Rushville, Illinois.

Hendricks was transported to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said Hendricks’ wife, Jennifer, 54, of Rushville, and their grandson 4-year-old Archer Corrick of Kirksville, Missouri, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their other grandchildren, 6-year-old Dakota Corrick of Kirksville was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital and 21-month-old Ransom Corrick of Kirksville was pronounced dead at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Police said McBride ran onto the Bayview Bridge after the crash, but she was eventually caught by officers.

Following the crash, McBride was transported to Blessing Hospital to recover from her injuries and later booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.