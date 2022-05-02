Pike-Scott Farm Bureau director retires

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A familiar face at the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau will no longer be on the job starting May 2.

After more than 40 years of service with the organization, Executive Director Blake Roderick is stepping down.

Roderick began working with the farm bureau back in 1981, and has spent the years since working on various projects such as flood relief, legislative efforts, ag issues and more.

Roderick says over the course of his time with the farm bureau he has witnessed immense change in the agriculture industry, especially with technology and science.

“The science of agriculture is probably the biggest change. Not just the science of the soil sciences that are going on, but also the genetic traits of the crops. I mean that’s all new,” said Roderick.

Roderick said many issues and memories stick out to him, like the floods of 1993 and 2019.

He said he was looking forward to having more free time in the coming years. He plans on spending more time with his grandchildren and tending to his house.

Roderick said his house was built back in the 1800′s, and always needs to have some maintenance work done.

Numerous farm bureau officials gathered for Roderick’s last day to wish him a happy retirement, including former Pike-Scott Farm Bureau President Jerry Rodhouse.

Rodhouse served as president from 1980 to 1984 and initially hired Roderick.

Rodhouse said he had heard nothing but positive things about Roderick from the moment he decided to hire him.

“I called him up and I said, ‘What about this Blake Roderick?’ And he said well he could be good, he’s sharp, he studies very much in depth, so he said that would... he could be good. And he has been,” said Rodhouse.

He highlighted the fact that Roderick had great skills negotiating with legislators to help benefit farmers in the region.

“Blake was good for Pike County and he was good for the state of Illinois. He meets well with legislators, not only in Pike County, but in Springfield as well as Washington DC,” said Rodhouse.

Jenna Morrow will join the farm bureau as Roderick’s replacement beginning on June 1.

