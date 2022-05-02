Quincy University annual scholarship luncheon returns to in-person gathering

QUINCY (WGEM) - Faculty, students and scholarship donors gathered at Quincy University today for the 32nd Annual Scholarship Luncheon.

Senior Director of Advancement Matt Bergman said about 200 people attended giving students a chance to meet their recipients face-to-face.

“We are celebrating the fact that we have over 190 endowed scholarships,” Bergman said. “And for a school our size that’s a pretty good number.”

He said donors can choose what to invest in, such as an academic major or sport, and the university works to match scholarships with students who meet the donor’s criteria.

“It’s so nice to be able to talk to my donors,” said QU Music Major Colby Schultz. “Because they make my school affordable for me.”

Bergman said this is the first time in two years they have been able to hold this annual luncheon in-person.

Last year, it was done virtually and the year before it was cancelled due to COVID.

