Sheriffs urge caution after spate of car thefts

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Police in Pike County say you should be on the lookout after a recent string of car thefts.

On Thursday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of a stolen pickup truck along Decatur Street in Barry.

When police responded, they found that the suspect had gone through another vehicle and garage.

While investigating, they also noticed a black Honda CRV near the Barry swimming pool that had been reported as stolen out of Hannibal.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said they have video of the suspect in the Barry area, and they are working with Hannibal Police to hopefully bring an arrest.

In the meantime, Sheriff Greenwood said there are several steps you can take to protect your property.

“Always make sure your doors are locked. Don’t leave your vehicle unlocked and especially your keys in your car. And don’t leave valuables in it,” said Greenwood.

He said oftentimes suspects go door to door just searching for an easy target.

“This was a crime of opportunity where they go and they start pulling on door handles. They find one that’s unlocked... if it has keys in it they’ll try to start it. If it starts, you’re going to lose your car. If the keys aren’t in it, they’ll riffle through it and take any valuables out of it,” said Greenwood.

He said if you notice any suspicious activity, you should report it to 911 immediately.

If you have any information you believe may help investigators, you can contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 217-285-5011.

You can also call the Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500 if you wish to remain anonymous. Crime stopper tips may be eligible for a reward if it leads to an arrest.

