Starting off dry, but rain arrives later in the day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our morning is starting off with cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We are also starting off with mostly clear skies, but that will not last for long. As we head through the morning, clouds will build into the area. This will gradually take us over to a mostly cloudy sky. Daytime highs will be a little below normal for this time of year. A few locations will only make it into the upper 50s, but most of the Tri-States will make it into the low 60s. The first half of the day will stay dry. However, a warm front will be headed our way through the day. At first, we will have some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere so the first initial showers in the afternoon will not be able to make it to the ground. More low level moisture will move into the area this evening. Therefore, our rain chances go up this evening. Once the warm front passes, more unstable air will arrive. That means while the rain will continue overnight, we will then also have the chance for thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will not be severe, but they will produce heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder. We will have a few lingering rain showers and even a few thunderstorms tomorrow morning. After that rain clears the area, the rest of the day will be dry. However, tomorrow will end up being breezy and cooler. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.