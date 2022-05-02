Fort Madison tourist season kicks off at Old Fort Madison

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - City leaders and museum employees at the Old Fort Madison open-air museum kicked off its tourist season on Sunday morning with a canon-shooting ceremony.

Site manager Eugene Watkins said the day turned out successful with people coming from all over, including international visitors from Poland and China.

Employee Francisco Trejo, who works as a translator at the museum, said he had his plate full Sunday, too.

“We got people from all over the area,” Trejo said. “Some people from further away, some international people.”

Liliana Flores, who is a travel nurse and on assignment in Nauvoo, is one of the dozens of visitors stopping in to see exactly what Old Fort Madison is.

“I’ve been actually traveling the area for work,” Flores said. “And I always pass by this when I come out to go grocery shopping.”

Watkins said with pandemic restrictions down, he expects to see more revenue coming to town with the museum’s biggest economic boost: cruise ships.

“The ships will bring in, oh I don’t know, something like a thousand visitors,” Watkins said. “You know, it depends on the booking, but a lot of added outside income comes into the area.”

Watkins said he hopes revenue will bring much-needed upgrades to the museum, including replacing ruined wood from the river flooding.

He said the next big canon shooting event will take place on Memorial Day weekend. They also have other events to look forward to throughout the season.

