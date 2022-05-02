Weather Alert - Heavy Downpours

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a nearly 100% chance of rain overnight and into Tuesday morning. We could see some rainfall totals that exceed an inch and a half in some isolated locations. Predominantly it looks as if about a half inch up to 3/4 of an inch would be about the norm for the area. The rain potential exits the area early Tuesday but we will have a cloudy sky that will persist through most of the day. We will also see falling temperatures on Tuesday afternoon after a high temperature Tuesday in the upper 50s, temps fall to the upper 40s before sunset. Wednesday should be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day and will be on the dry side. It’s a different story overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning there’s more rain in the forecast. That rain potential sticks around through Friday afternoon and then with any luck will see a dry weekend.

