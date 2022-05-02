Advertisement

Well test kits available in McDonough County

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - The McDonough County Groundwater Protection Education Committee, with the McDonough County Health Department, will be distributing free private well supply test kits in honor of Drinking Water Week this week.

Those eligible to receive the kit must be a resident of an owner-occupied property served by a private water well.

The test kit will screen for coliform bacteria and E. coli bacteria, indicators of water pollution.

Water testing is recommended once a year, or after repairing a well or distribution system.

Free test kits are always available at the McDonough County Health Department for those residences in which an infant resides; for newly constructed wells; or in cases of a suspected waterborne illness.

The MCGPEC and MCHD will be distributing free test kits at Farm King in Macomb from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Test kits will also be available at the McDonough County Health Department from 7:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
Jonathan Lewin
Board makes final recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

The Pike County Sheriff's Office responded to a stolen vehicle in Barry late last week, and...
Warning about rash of car thefts in Pike County, Illinois
The Griggsville-Perry middle school ag club does not have an FFA program, farm plot, or...
Griggsville-Perry Ag students need plot of land to further education
All 10 councilmen present approved a resolution for the Quincy/Adams County 911 system to ask...
988 funding discussed during Quincy City Council meeting
Faculty, students, and scholarship donors gathered at Quincy University today for the 32nd...
Quincy University holds 32nd donor luncheon for scholarship recipients
Gov. JB Pritzker issues new COVID-19 disaster proclamation
Gov. JB Pritzker issues new COVID-19 disaster proclamation