Well test kits available in McDonough County

MACOMB (WGEM) - The McDonough County Groundwater Protection Education Committee, with the McDonough County Health Department, will be distributing free private well supply test kits in honor of Drinking Water Week this week.

Those eligible to receive the kit must be a resident of an owner-occupied property served by a private water well.

The test kit will screen for coliform bacteria and E. coli bacteria, indicators of water pollution.

Water testing is recommended once a year, or after repairing a well or distribution system.

Free test kits are always available at the McDonough County Health Department for those residences in which an infant resides; for newly constructed wells; or in cases of a suspected waterborne illness.

The MCGPEC and MCHD will be distributing free test kits at Farm King in Macomb from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Test kits will also be available at the McDonough County Health Department from 7:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday.

