WGEM News honored for Overall Excellence

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WGEM) - WGEM News received top honors from the Iowa Broadcast News Association during its annual awards banquet held at the Holiday Inn in Cedar Falls Saturday night.

The highlight of the night was receiving the coveted “Overall Excellence” award, which recognized WGEM News’ daily commitment to excellence in journalism.

“The Tri-States’ News Leader isn’t just a slogan, it’s a commitment by our journalists to provide extensive coverage of all three states in our region,” said WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney. “Our reporters are regularly in Southeast Iowa, and I’m pleased that the efforts of the entire team were recognized by IBNA.”

Other highlights included receiving First Place Awards for Political Coverage, Spot News and General Reporting. The news team also received Second Place awards in the categories of Best Newscast and In-Depth Series.

WGEM also dominated the sports categories by taking home both First and Second Place awards in the Play-by-Play category and First and Third place awards in the Sports Coverage category.

It’s the third consecutive year that WGEM Sports has won the play-by-play award.

“Covering the hard working and talented teams and student-athletes from Holy Trinity Catholic, Keokuk, Central Lee, and of course Fort Madison High School each year is a real thrill for our entire staff”,” said WGEM Sports Director Tony Cornish, Jr. “We strive to continue keeping our Iowa viewers informed on those stellar athletic programs.”

