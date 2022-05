WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (May 1st, 2022) QU’s Gino D’Alessio Grand Slam Propels Hawks Offense To A Series Win; Quincy Notre Dame Raider Baseball Preparing To Bring Their A-Game For The Rest Of The Season

College Baseball

GLVC

Saginaw Valley State 6

Quincy University 16

Final

QU: Gino D’Alessio Grand Slam, 5 RBI’s (40)

Hawks Are 27-19 For The Season And 2nd In The Blue Division For The Postseason Race

HAAC

Clarke University 8

Culver-Stockton 0

Final

Clarke University 6

Culver-Stockton 1

Final

Wildcats Finish 18-30 On The Season And 11-21 In The Heart Of America Conference

NJCAA

Spoon River 17

John Wood 18

Final/11 Innings

Blazers Are 13-27 On The Season

Spoon River 5

John Wood 5

7th Inning (Will Finish Before Doubleheader at Spoon River on Monday)

College Softball

GLVC

Quincy University 1

Southwest Baptist 0

Final

Quincy University 8

Southwest Baptist 0

Final

QU: Taylor Downen 1-3, HR (5)

Lady Hawks Are 18-27 On The Season And A Three Way Tie For Eighth In The GLVC Conference

HAAC

Peru State 0

Culver-Stockton 4

Final

Peru State 6

Culver-Stockton 5

Final

Lady Wildcats Are 21-21 On The Season And 14-20 In Heart Of America Conference

NBA Basketball

East

Milwaukee Bucks 101

Boston Celtics 89

Final

MIL Lead Series 1-0

West

Golden State Warriors 117

Memphis Grizzlies 116

Final

GSW Lead Series 1-0

MLB Baseball

American

Los Angeles Angels 6

Chicago White Sox 5

Final

New York Yankees 6

Kansas City Royals 4

Final

National

Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee Brewers 0

Final

Arizona Diamondbacks 5

St. Louis Cardinals 7

Final

