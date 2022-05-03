Advertisement

Big Ukraine-supplied product price soars in Tri-States

Sunflower seed product soar
Sunflower seed product soar(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As warmer weather approaches, people might be out buying sunflower seed products for gardening, bird seed or for a snack.

However, local stores say that with Ukraine being among the largest suppliers of sunflower seeds, there have been price increases and possible supply shortages in the near future.

Quincy Farm and Home Supply Manager Leon Obert said edible sunflower seeds have gone up in price. The same goes for birdfeed seeds. He said a 40 lb. bag of that was just $14.99 last year is now at a staggering $21.99.

With that, the shipping prices have gone up, too.

“We kind of hope the issues start resolving themselves,” Obert said. “And, hopefully fuel prices will go down at some point. I’m hoping it will start turning the other way.”

Obert said customers have been steering toward substitutions in the meantime such as buying cracked corn for birdfeed.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Natasha McBride
McBride to remain in jail while prosecutors appeal ruling
Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker

Latest News

Illinois Democrats hold a press conference addressing the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe...
IL Democrats denounce potential abortion rollback while Republicans celebrate
Madison Park shelter
Multiple park projects near completion
Ash tree
Tree Commission awaits warm weather to treat ash trees
Rep. Graves visits MoDOT Bridges
Rep. Sam Graves visits MoDOT bridge replacement projects