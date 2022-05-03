Big Ukraine-supplied product price soars in Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - As warmer weather approaches, people might be out buying sunflower seed products for gardening, bird seed or for a snack.

However, local stores say that with Ukraine being among the largest suppliers of sunflower seeds, there have been price increases and possible supply shortages in the near future.

Quincy Farm and Home Supply Manager Leon Obert said edible sunflower seeds have gone up in price. The same goes for birdfeed seeds. He said a 40 lb. bag of that was just $14.99 last year is now at a staggering $21.99.

With that, the shipping prices have gone up, too.

“We kind of hope the issues start resolving themselves,” Obert said. “And, hopefully fuel prices will go down at some point. I’m hoping it will start turning the other way.”

Obert said customers have been steering toward substitutions in the meantime such as buying cracked corn for birdfeed.

