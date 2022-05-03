Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 3, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Darlene Hempen
Mary Sibbing
Ray Bradley
Roger MacDermott
Jeanie Sill
Parker Seckman
Macie Queen
Scott Frey
Joe Dowdall
Kayla Wilson
Eli Schaffer
Kara Marlow
Briggs Gottman
Debbie Chancy
Izzi Acklie
Zachary Barry
Isaac Weese
Blake Sherwood
Amber Megee
Joe Booth
Samantha White
Kara Marlow
Lydia Richter
Robin Seaver
Jeanne Sill
Konnar Heisler
ANNIVERSARIES
Terry & Nancy Winters
Shawn & Sharon Tallcott
Matthew & Stacie Greving
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.