Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 3, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Darlene Hempen

Mary Sibbing

Ray Bradley

Roger MacDermott

Jeanie Sill

Parker Seckman

Macie Queen

Scott Frey

Joe Dowdall

Kayla Wilson

Eli Schaffer

Kara Marlow

Briggs Gottman

Debbie Chancy

Izzi Acklie

Zachary Barry

Isaac Weese

Blake Sherwood

Amber Megee

Joe Booth

Samantha White

Kara Marlow

Lydia Richter

Robin Seaver

Jeanne Sill

Konnar Heisler

ANNIVERSARIES

Terry & Nancy Winters

Shawn & Sharon Tallcott

Matthew & Stacie Greving

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.