Cloudy and cooler today, before more rain heads our way

QUINCY (WGEM) - The widespread rain showers and thunderstorms that we had overnight have cleared the Tri-States. However, a few more spotty light showers, mainly on the Iowa and Illinois side, will still be possible through about 8 AM/9 AM. Then, the rest of the day will be dry for everyone. What will happen next is a high pressure system will build into the northern U.S. along the Canadian border. Even though this high pressure will be a long ways away, it will impact our weather. It will help to keep us dry through the rest of today and tomorrow. Thick cloud cover and breezy winds out of the northeast will keep our temperatures cooler today. Daytime highs will only be in the 50s. By tonight, we will have decreasing clouds with lows in the 40s.

As I mentioned, tomorrow will be a dry day. However, we are going to be partly sunny and then mostly cloudy. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s. Then, another round of rain will arrive overnight tomorrow night and into Thursday.

