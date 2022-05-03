Developers close on the purchase of the former Kmart property in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said developers have closed on the purchase of the property at 36th and Broadway, also known as the former Kmart property, on Friday which includes two parcels.

The city issued a demo permit for the interior of the building.

Troup says they are still evaluating the developers building permit request that would put a new façade on the front of the building. He said it should be approved some time this week.

He said the retailer should be signing their lease with the development company by Tuesday, May 3.

However, Troup said the retailer still is not ready to announce who they are to the public.

