Doyle plans expansion in Palmyra

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Doyle Equipment Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing plan to expand operations in Palmyra, Missouri, according to Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy.

Mehaffy said the project will include an additional 80,000 square feet of production space, a capital investment of more than $5 million, and the creation of 50 new positions. He added the new jobs will include production assembly, production welding, fabrication, machining, product design, service, maintenance and sales positions.

Mehaffy said Doyle Enterprises has experienced significant growth since moving its operations to Missouri.

“When Doyle moved from Quincy in 2016, the company employed 85 people,” Mehaffy said. “Today, the company employees 196. The new expansion will take the company over 240 employees with 275,000 square feet of production space.”

HR Director Catie Doyle said the family-owned company is celebrating its 71st year.

“We are excited to see how the continued growth of Doyle Enterprises of Northeast Missouri will continue to grow not only our product lines, but most importantly how this will grow the people working for Doyle, and the surrounding area,” Doyle said.

Doyle Enterprises President Monty Doyle said that with the new job creation, Doyle Enterprises will continue to make a positive impact on local business in Palmyra and the surrounding area.

“By increasing manufacturing space for our Tender Product Lines and Automated Blending Systems, we will be creating new jobs in Marion County,” Monty Doyle said. “That means more people who will stop at local gas stations going to and from work, eat in local restaurants over lunch breaks, and shop at local stores when heading home. We have also seen more and more Illinois employees moving into Marion County.”

Mehaffy said HREDC has been helping Doyle Enterprises facilitate the project in Palmyra over the last few months.

“The company has been a great corporate citizen for many years and I appreciate the family’s continued investment in Marion County,” he said.

