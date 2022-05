Hospital Report: May 3, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Bernie Lee Bunn, 85 of Hannibal, MO passed away April 30 at his sister’s home in St. Charles, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

John David House, 37, of Monroe City, Missouri, passed away April 30 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Gerald W. “Jerry” Collins, Sr., age 81, of Quincy, passed away May 1 in his home surrounded by his family. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Matthew C. Dearing, age 42, of Quincy died on April 28 in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Lynda Marie Young, age 60, Quincy, died on April 29 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Conner & Jeni Schaefer of Clayton, IL..boy

Hannibal Regional reports:

Morgan Lord and Christopher Carlin Sr. of Hannibal, MO....boy

Amelia and Frank Schachtsiek of Monroe City, MO....boy

Jennifer and Tanner Gordon of Palmyra, MO....boy

Alexis Lee and Will Mazzorana of Hannibal, MO....boy

Candace and Travis Bowen of Hannibal, MO....girl

Tiffani and Delmar Whittaker III of Hannibal, MO....boy

Erin and Steven Kuykendall of Vandalia, MO....boy

Jenna Haynes and Marcus Lilley of Hannibal, MO....girl

Megan and Jordan Branstetter of Vandalia, MO....boy

Payten Jameson and Lee Ransom of Hannibal, MO....girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.