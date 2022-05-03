Iowa Primary: Lee County voter information
May. 3, 2022
Election details
Iowa’s Primary Election will be held on June 7.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sample ballots
Lee County polling locations
Fort Madison
- Precinct 1 - Fort Madison City Hall - 811 Ave E
- Precinct 2 - McAleer Hall - 415 11th Street
- Precinct 3 - Public Library - 1920 Ave E
- Precinct 4A/4B - Roling Hall - 2210 Ave I
- Precinct 5/Madison Township - Fort Madison Christian Church - 1029 48th Street
Keokuk
- Precinct 1 - South Lee Courthouse - 25 N. 7th Street
- Precinct 2A/2B - Heritage Center - 508 Main Street
- Precinct 3 - Keokuk Art Center - 210 N. 5 th Street (lower level of Library)
- Precinct 4 - Evangelical Free Church - 2315 S. 7th Street
- Precinct 5 - School Business Office - 500 N. 20th Street
- Precinct 6 - First Christian Church - 3476 Main Street
- Precinct 7 - Nazarene Church - 3116 Plank Street
Others
- Cedar, Charleston, Harrison, Van Buren, City of Houghton - Central Lee - 2642 Hwy 218 Donnellson
- Jefferson, West Portion of Montrose Township - Conservation Center - 2652 Hwy 61 Montrose
- East portion of Montrose Township, City of Montrose - Ivor Fowler Center - 710 Main Street Montrose
- Des Moines, Jackson, - Jackson Township Fire Station - 2416 340th Street Keokuk
- Marion, Franklin, Cities of Donnellson, Franklin, St. Paul - Community Room - 506 N. Main Street and St Paul Donnellson
- West Point City and Township - American Legion - 309 5th Street West Point
- Green Bay, Denmark, Pleasant Ridge, Washington - Wever Fire Station - 1692 354th Avenue Wever
Other resources
- Register to vote in Iowa.
- Find out if you are registered to vote in Iowa.
- Absentee voting information.
- State candidate list (External PDF).
