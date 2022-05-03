Iowa Primary: Lee County voter information

Election details

Iowa’s Primary Election will be held on June 7.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sample ballots

Lee County polling locations

Fort Madison

Precinct 1 - Fort Madison City Hall - 811 Ave E

Precinct 2 - McAleer Hall - 415 11th Street

Precinct 3 - Public Library - 1920 Ave E

Precinct 4A/4B - Roling Hall - 2210 Ave I

Precinct 5/Madison Township - Fort Madison Christian Church - 1029 48th Street

Keokuk

Precinct 1 - South Lee Courthouse - 25 N. 7th Street

Precinct 2A/2B - Heritage Center - 508 Main Street

Precinct 3 - Keokuk Art Center - 210 N. 5 th Street (lower level of Library)

Precinct 4 - Evangelical Free Church - 2315 S. 7th Street

Precinct 5 - School Business Office - 500 N. 20th Street

Precinct 6 - First Christian Church - 3476 Main Street

Precinct 7 - Nazarene Church - 3116 Plank Street

Others

Cedar, Charleston, Harrison, Van Buren, City of Houghton - Central Lee - 2642 Hwy 218 Donnellson

Jefferson, West Portion of Montrose Township - Conservation Center - 2652 Hwy 61 Montrose

East portion of Montrose Township, City of Montrose - Ivor Fowler Center - 710 Main Street Montrose

Des Moines, Jackson, - Jackson Township Fire Station - 2416 340th Street Keokuk

Marion, Franklin, Cities of Donnellson, Franklin, St. Paul - Community Room - 506 N. Main Street and St Paul Donnellson

West Point City and Township - American Legion - 309 5th Street West Point

Green Bay, Denmark, Pleasant Ridge, Washington - Wever Fire Station - 1692 354th Avenue Wever

Other resources

