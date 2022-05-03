Advertisement

Iowa Primary: Lee County voter information

Decision 2022
Decision 2022(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Election details

Iowa’s Primary Election will be held on June 7.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sample ballots

Lee County polling locations

Fort Madison

  • Precinct 1 - Fort Madison City Hall - 811 Ave E
  • Precinct 2 - McAleer Hall - 415 11th Street
  • Precinct 3 - Public Library - 1920 Ave E
  • Precinct 4A/4B - Roling Hall - 2210 Ave I
  • Precinct 5/Madison Township - Fort Madison Christian Church - 1029 48th Street

Keokuk

  • Precinct 1 - South Lee Courthouse - 25 N. 7th Street
  • Precinct 2A/2B - Heritage Center - 508 Main Street
  • Precinct 3 - Keokuk Art Center - 210 N. 5 th Street (lower level of Library)
  • Precinct 4 - Evangelical Free Church - 2315 S. 7th Street
  • Precinct 5 - School Business Office - 500 N. 20th Street
  • Precinct 6 - First Christian Church - 3476 Main Street
  • Precinct 7 - Nazarene Church - 3116 Plank Street

Others

  • Cedar, Charleston, Harrison, Van Buren, City of Houghton - Central Lee - 2642 Hwy 218 Donnellson
  • Jefferson, West Portion of Montrose Township - Conservation Center - 2652 Hwy 61 Montrose
  • East portion of Montrose Township, City of Montrose - Ivor Fowler Center - 710 Main Street Montrose
  • Des Moines, Jackson, - Jackson Township Fire Station - 2416 340th Street Keokuk
  • Marion, Franklin, Cities of Donnellson, Franklin, St. Paul - Community Room - 506 N. Main Street and St Paul Donnellson
  • West Point City and Township - American Legion - 309 5th Street West Point
  • Green Bay, Denmark, Pleasant Ridge, Washington - Wever Fire Station - 1692 354th Avenue Wever

Other resources

