Advertisement

Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe falls

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is slated to ban most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court undoes Roe v. Wade.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday said he will take immediate action to allow an abortion ban to take effect if the landmark ruling is overturned, as a draft opinion leaked late Monday suggests.

Missouri’s GOP-led Legislature passed the abortion ban in 2019 in hopes that the 1973 ruling would later be tossed out.

Abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother. Anyone who performs an unlawful abortion would face 5 to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Natasha McBride
McBride to remain in jail while prosecutors appeal ruling
Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker

Latest News

Doyle sign
Doyle plans expansion in Palmyra
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said developers have closed on the purchase of the property at 36th and...
Developers close on the purchase of the former Kmart property in Quincy