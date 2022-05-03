Multiple park projects near completion

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few Quincy Park District projects are wrapping up ahead of summer.

Contractors were out in various parks today to get that work done in the next week or so.

Quincy Park District Director Rome Frericks says crews are replacing the roof on the shelter at Madison Park and the sidewalk around it.

Meanwhile, they are also replacing a patio at the Westview Golf Course.

“It’s giving the park patrons, the golfers, you know the baseball players, whatever, it’s just giving them a better park experience,” Frericks said. “You know, with a 1,012 acres, we have so many facilities.”

Frericks said the 18-month long Lorenzo Bull Park project is nearing its completion as well and hopefully wrapping up in the next week or so.

