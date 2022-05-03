New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jonathan Lewin says the process that led to him being named the new chief of the Quincy Police Department was incredibly thorough.

“It was actually one of the most thorough selection processes that I’ve been through, and I’ve been through a few of them,” Lewin told WGEM News Tuesday.

Lewin was announced as the pick Monday morning by the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, and he was unanimously confirmed that night by the Quincy City Council.

He is a 28-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He retired in January 2020 and is senior public safety adviser for the U.S. Department of Commerce First Responder Network.

On Tuesday, Lewin said he has tentatively accepted the job.

“We’re just going through the benefits and some of the other finer points,” Lewin said. “So I think we’re close. But I promised a final by Friday.”

Based on his conversations with officers and members of the community, he said bringing some “best practices” to the department will be a top priority.

“Not that they don’t have them now, but I think that every department can be better,” Lewin said.

He thinks his experience working with other police departments helps him in this endeavor.

“I’ve had a chance to work with a lot of departments around the country, not just Chicago,” Lewin said. “I’ve gotten to do some consulting for the Department of Justice working with other agencies and on some committees. So I think we can really bring national best practices, evidence-based policing to the city to improve public safety, but probably equally important is improving morale of the officers.”

He said listening to members of the department and being receptive to their ideas will also be among his priorities. He said it’s interesting how themes cut across jurisdictions around the country.

“One thing that the officers here apparently have talked about wanting to relax is the standard on wearing a hat, which was the exact same thing in Chicago, " he said. “So little things like that. Obviously, that’s a minor thing, probably, from an outside perspective, but it can make a big difference inside.”

Lewin also said he recognizes coming into the department will be a challenge, but he looks forward to working with the entire community, even those upset an outsider was picked over two internal candidates.

“I think we all want the same outcomes,” Lewis said. “And I think we really have an opportunity here to make this a world-class department that works with the community to identify and solve problems in a collaborative approach.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.