Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Central Service officials say the decision to establish a glass recycling program one year ago has proven to be a popular one.

Central Services director Kevin McClean said in that time residents have recycled 200 tons of glass. He said it is a good investment for Quincy.

Assistant director John Schafer said when Quincy Recycling stopped accepting glass, it left residents wondering where they could go to get their glass disposed of responsibly.

Partnering with Ripple Glass, he said the did have some concerns as the program got underway.

“Our biggest concern going into it was whether we were gonna be seeing a lot of trash around it and that kind of thing has not happened,” Schafer said. “People have been very good about just leaving glass there so that’s been a really good thing also so I think that’s an indication on how much people wanted it because they are making sure that it’s being done correctly.”

Kevin McClean said they are seeing a lot people using the service. He said originally they were having to call Ripple to collect the glass every two weeks, but now collections are being doing every week or week and a half.

McClean said the program costs the city $20,000, but he said the program is helping save the city some money.

“I think we’ve done 200 tons of removal for the city of Quincy which saves us going to the landfill and at $36 a ton for landfill fees it saves the city some money,” he said.

McClean said so far it’s saved the city $7200 in landfill fees.

He said the popularity has encouraged them to put in requests for other glass bins as well so they can get more glass recycled. He said they are seeing which businesses would want to have a bin as well.

McClean said they are also talking about instituting recycling programs for paper or plastic but he said that is still being discussed.

