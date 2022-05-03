Advertisement

Severe Threat Thursday

More rain is coming for sure Thursday and Friday
Severe weather potential Thursday the timing is still a bit up in the air
Severe weather potential Thursday the timing is still a bit up in the air(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a dry day set up for Wednesday but it won’t be exceptionally warm. Temperatures will be running slightly below what is normal through Friday. We have an active weather pattern Thursday and Friday with showers and thunderstorms on and off both days. There is some potential for strong to severe storms in the southern tier of the region. The storms will also bring up to 2 inches of rainfall for the area. It looks predominately like 1 inch total rain for most of the area by the time the storm exits on Friday night. But there will be some pockets in there of heavier amounts. We look to dry out overnight Friday night. Saturday looks like a partly cloudy sky. Sunday should be mostly and the scattered shower is possible in the afternoon. Once we get through the weekend we are looking at a major warm-up for the area with temperatures next week in the 80s for daytime highs.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Natasha McBride
McBride to remain in jail while prosecutors appeal ruling
Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast 5/3/22
Evening Weather Forecast 5/3/22
Noon Weather 5/3
Noon Weather 5/3
Cloudy Day, Cooler and Breezy, Break in the Rain.
Cloudy and cooler today, before more rain heads our way
Morning Weather 5/3
Morning Weather 5/3