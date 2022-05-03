Severe Threat Thursday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a dry day set up for Wednesday but it won’t be exceptionally warm. Temperatures will be running slightly below what is normal through Friday. We have an active weather pattern Thursday and Friday with showers and thunderstorms on and off both days. There is some potential for strong to severe storms in the southern tier of the region. The storms will also bring up to 2 inches of rainfall for the area. It looks predominately like 1 inch total rain for most of the area by the time the storm exits on Friday night. But there will be some pockets in there of heavier amounts. We look to dry out overnight Friday night. Saturday looks like a partly cloudy sky. Sunday should be mostly and the scattered shower is possible in the afternoon. Once we get through the weekend we are looking at a major warm-up for the area with temperatures next week in the 80s for daytime highs.

