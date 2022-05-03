Tree Commission awaits warm weather to treat ash trees

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Tree Commission will start investigating a species of trees that may be at risk for an infestation of emerald ash borer, a pest that has killed over a million trees in the United States.

In Quincy, emerald ash borer was found in ash trees in 2017. Instead of removing the trees entirely, Tree Commission member Jason Parrott said they hire a company to treat the trees every other year.

This is a treatment year and Parrott said they would have normally begun the tree treatment process. However, since the weather has been too cold there have been delays.

“What the Tree Commission has done, the Tree Commission goes out and looks at the trees,” Parrott said. “And says they see buds, they’re seeing strong growth in the tree so it should be treated in order to protect it.”

Parrott said there are other reasons a tree would not get treated such as a lightening strike or a construction project which would already require the removal of that tree.

120 trees will undergo investigation and treatment if needed. The second batch will be treated in 2024.

