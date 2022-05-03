Advertisement

US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs

U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.(Facebook/Ukraine's State Border Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Service dogs in Ukraine are getting some much-needed protection from the United States.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior said that U.S. police dog trainers are providing canine body armor for some of the Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.

The ministry said now the four-legged assistants will be more protected in dangerous areas.

The vests do not interfere with movement, and protect dogs from debris, weapons and bullets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Natasha McBride
McBride to remain in jail while prosecutors appeal ruling
Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker

Latest News

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Actor Johnny Depp waits for the jury to come in the courtroom after a break, at the Fairfax...
Psychologist testifies about alleged sex assaults by Depp
FILE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks March 23, 2022, at the Capitol in...
Washington reaches $518M settlement with opioid distributors
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk