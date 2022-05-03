WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 2) Quincy Soccer Standout Emma Obert Signs A National Letter Of Intent And QU Hawks Pitcher Bailee Highbarger Earns Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher Of The Week Honors

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another day to celebrate at Quincy High School as a proud member of the Class of 2022 signed a National Letter of Intent. This afternoon Blue Devil senior Emma Obert was in the NLI spotlight. The soccer standout signed with the Lady Cobras of Parkland College just after 2:15 p.m. inside the QHS gym with family, friends, coaches, and teammates looking on. Obert is the lone senior on this years squad, and she’s had an opportunity to lead by example with this young group of Blue Devils who are on the verge of locking up the 2022 Western Big 6 Conference Championship on the pitch. After her signing ceremony came to a close, Obert shared some insight on the leadership skills she’s learned during her prep career with the “Blue and White.”

The Girls Track and Field Team at Quincy High School is focused in on the Western Big 6 Conference meet this week in “The Gem City.” The highly anticipated event for the ladies is set to take place on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Rock Island High School. Right now QHS continues to practice and mentally prepare for the challenges ahead. QHS Head Track & Field Coach Laura McClelland believed the Lady Blue Devils are ready to compete at a high level. At this point all the have to do is mentally prepare and remain confident in their abilities and talents. We’ll have more details from Flinn Memorial Stadium...

In “The Hawkeye State” earlier today, the Keokuk High School girls golf team turned in a spectacular effort on the fairways at the Grayhound Invite. The Lady Chiefs finished fourth in the team standings after carding their lowest score of the season. We’ll have the story...

On the college dirt, the Lady Hawks of Quincy University have received some stellar support from their talented pitching staff the past few weeks. Today one of QU’s top hurlers was recognized for her special efforts and outstanding production in the circle. Hawks junior Bailee Highbarger was in teh spotlight after being selected as the Great Lakes Conference Pitcher Of The Week. We’ll have more details on the Amboy, Illinois product who is majoring in Forensic Psychology in “The Gem City.”

