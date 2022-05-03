Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 2) QND Lady Raiders Post A Victory Against Liberty On The IHSA Softball Dirt And The Fort Madison Bloodhounds Roll Past Keokuk On The IHSAA Soccer Pitch

Quincy High Blue Devils Split A Doubleheader Against Rock Island Alleman On The WB6 Diamond
QND Lady Raiders Softball Team Improves To (5-0) After Beating Macomb In The Gem City
QND Lady Raiders Softball Team Improves To (5-0) After Beating Macomb In The Gem City
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, May 2, 2022

High School Baseball

IHSA

GM 1

Quincy 4

Alleman 5

GM 2

Quincy 10

Alleman 2

QHS Blue Devils Now (6-4) In The Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Notre Dame 12

Brown County 3

IHSA-MSHSAA

Liberty 7

Palmyra 11

Unity 1

Rushville-Industry 0

West Hancock 10

West Central 0 (Final/6 Innings)

West Central 8

Griggsville-Perry 1

Bushnell-Prairie City 10

Astoria/VIT 3

Wet Prairie 4

Peoria Heights 2

Beardstown 10

Pittsfield 0 (Final/5 Innings)

PHS: Saukees Had Just 1 Hit & Committed 2 Errors

BHS: Tigers Had 7 Hits vs. Saukees

BHS Now (15-4) On The Season

Illini West 3

Monmouth-United 11

IW: Chargers Now (5-13) On The Season

IW: Ethan James (1-For-3 / HR / 1 RBI )

IW: Bradyn Robinson ( 1-For-4 / HR / 2 RBI )

MSHSAA Baseball

Bowling Green 1

Hannibal 9

HHS Pirates Now (13-10) On The Season

BG Bobcats Slide To (11-3) On The Season

IHSA Softball

Brown County 2

Pleasant Hill 1

Liberty 2

Quincy Notre Dame 12 (Final/5 Innings)

Knoxville 13

West Prairie 1

Pittsfield 7

Rushville-Industry 2

Camp Point Central 7

Unity 5

West Central 10

West Hancock 0

IHSA-IGHSAU Soccer

Culver-Stockton

Central Lee Lady Hawks 4

IHSA Soccer

Girls

Quincy Notre Dame 1

Springfield 0

Canton 1

Monmouth-Roseville 0

Macomb 2

Senior Night For MHS Lady Bombers

MHS: Shelby Baker (1 Goal)

MHS: Kylie Robinson ( 1 Goal / 1 Assist)

IGHSAU Soccer

Fort Madison 4

Keokuk 1

IHSAA Soccer

Fort Madison 13

Keokuk 1

FM Bloodhounds Now (9-3) On The Season

KHS Chiefs Slide To (2-10) On The Season

IGHSAU Tennis

Keokuk 4

Fairfield 5

IHSAA Tennis

Fairfield 3

Keokuk 0

KHS Chiefs Now (0-7) On The Season

IHSAA Golf

Fairfield Invite

1. Fairfield 322

2. Alba 328

3. Washington 335

4. Mount Pleasant 344

5. Van Buren 366

6. Keokuk 381

7. Centerville 389

Medalist: Roman Roth (Washington) 74

MSHSAA Track & Field

Lewis & Clark Track Championships

Boys

Team Standings

1. Harrisburg 177

4. Knox County 83

6. Scotland County 64

7. Schuyler County 52

8. Paris 40

9. Fayette 39

College Softball

NAIA

Graceland 3

Culver-Stockton 6

CSC: Alle Thompson ( 3 RBI / 2B / HR )

