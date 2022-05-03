WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 2) QND Lady Raiders Post A Victory Against Liberty On The IHSA Softball Dirt And The Fort Madison Bloodhounds Roll Past Keokuk On The IHSAA Soccer Pitch
Quincy High Blue Devils Split A Doubleheader Against Rock Island Alleman On The WB6 Diamond
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, May 2, 2022
High School Baseball
IHSA
GM 1
Quincy 4
Alleman 5
GM 2
Quincy 10
Alleman 2
QHS Blue Devils Now (6-4) In The Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy Notre Dame 12
Brown County 3
IHSA-MSHSAA
Liberty 7
Palmyra 11
Unity 1
Rushville-Industry 0
West Hancock 10
West Central 0 (Final/6 Innings)
West Central 8
Griggsville-Perry 1
Bushnell-Prairie City 10
Astoria/VIT 3
Wet Prairie 4
Peoria Heights 2
Beardstown 10
Pittsfield 0 (Final/5 Innings)
PHS: Saukees Had Just 1 Hit & Committed 2 Errors
BHS: Tigers Had 7 Hits vs. Saukees
BHS Now (15-4) On The Season
Illini West 3
Monmouth-United 11
IW: Chargers Now (5-13) On The Season
IW: Ethan James (1-For-3 / HR / 1 RBI )
IW: Bradyn Robinson ( 1-For-4 / HR / 2 RBI )
MSHSAA Baseball
Bowling Green 1
Hannibal 9
HHS Pirates Now (13-10) On The Season
BG Bobcats Slide To (11-3) On The Season
IHSA Softball
Brown County 2
Pleasant Hill 1
Liberty 2
Quincy Notre Dame 12 (Final/5 Innings)
Knoxville 13
West Prairie 1
Pittsfield 7
Rushville-Industry 2
Camp Point Central 7
Unity 5
West Central 10
West Hancock 0
IHSA-IGHSAU Soccer
Culver-Stockton
Central Lee Lady Hawks 4
IHSA Soccer
Girls
Quincy Notre Dame 1
Springfield 0
Canton 1
Monmouth-Roseville 0
Macomb 2
Senior Night For MHS Lady Bombers
MHS: Shelby Baker (1 Goal)
MHS: Kylie Robinson ( 1 Goal / 1 Assist)
IGHSAU Soccer
Fort Madison 4
Keokuk 1
IHSAA Soccer
Fort Madison 13
Keokuk 1
FM Bloodhounds Now (9-3) On The Season
KHS Chiefs Slide To (2-10) On The Season
IGHSAU Tennis
Keokuk 4
Fairfield 5
IHSAA Tennis
Fairfield 3
Keokuk 0
KHS Chiefs Now (0-7) On The Season
IHSAA Golf
Fairfield Invite
1. Fairfield 322
2. Alba 328
3. Washington 335
4. Mount Pleasant 344
5. Van Buren 366
6. Keokuk 381
7. Centerville 389
Medalist: Roman Roth (Washington) 74
MSHSAA Track & Field
Lewis & Clark Track Championships
Boys
Team Standings
1. Harrisburg 177
4. Knox County 83
6. Scotland County 64
7. Schuyler County 52
8. Paris 40
9. Fayette 39
College Softball
NAIA
Graceland 3
Culver-Stockton 6
CSC: Alle Thompson ( 3 RBI / 2B / HR )
