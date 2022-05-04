Advertisement

10-year-old sworn in as junior officer to nearly 400 law enforcement agencies

Junior CBP Officer Devarjaye Daniel recites the Oath of Office for the 388th time as he joined...
Junior CBP Officer Devarjaye Daniel recites the Oath of Office for the 388th time as he joined CBP's ranks.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A 10-year-old battling terminal cancer passed up the chance of going to Walt Disney World to become the youngest officer to be sworn into U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Devarjaye Daniel is now a sworn officer of nearly 400 law enforcement agencies, far surpassing his wish of being sworn into 100.

“This is right up his alley,” Theodis Daniel, Devarjaye’s father told CBP. “He turned down a trip to Disney World because law enforcement is all he wants to do.”

“It was my distinct pleasure to welcome ‘DJ’ into the CBP family,” said CBP Port Director Shawn Polley after administering the oath.

DJ went through training and was introduced to intellectual property rights violations where he questioned a fake purse.

The 10-year-old worked with K-9 teams and got to open a package of undeclared currency where he found three large stacks of bills, putting a smile on his face.

CBP said the boy’s keen eye even led to the seizure of apples from a traveler from El Salvador, as they are prohibited to prevent foreign pest and plant diseases.

DJ wrapped up his first day on the job with hugs, handshakes and spreading joy.

He has been sworn in as a junior officer 388 times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the 2020 deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle...
Audit bashes IDPH, Pritzker administration response to deadly 2020 LaSalle home COVID outbreak
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights
US regulators have limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to adults who cannot receive...
FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
No felony charge for man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage