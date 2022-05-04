Advertisement

Bill would ban the sale of padded crib bumpers

According to a release from the Senator Duckworth’s office, the crib bumpers are still sold by...
According to a release from the Senator Duckworth’s office, the crib bumpers are still sold by retailers despite current recommendations advising parents to keep cribs bare to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - A bill passed by Congress will ban the sale of padded crib bumpers.

Introduced by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), it now heads to the White House to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Safe Cribs Act, which was included in the legislation also banning inclined sleeper products, would make it unlawful nationwide to manufacture and import crib bumpers.

According to a release from the Senator Duckworth’s office, the crib bumpers are still sold by retailers despite current recommendations advising parents to keep cribs bare to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

The legislation would direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to enforce a ban on padded crib bumpers nationwide.

“The fact that deadly crib bumpers can still be found on shelves across the country is extremely confusing to new parents who don’t believe stores would be selling them if they were truly dangerous to babies,” Senator Duckworth said in the release. “We should be doing everything we can to help new parents and prevent needless deaths like these, which is why I’m glad our bipartisan bill to end the sale of deadly padded crib bumpers finally passed Congress and is now headed to President Biden’s desk.”

Duckworth, Portman and Blumenthal introduced the legislation in April 2021. It passed the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee by voice vote later that same month.

In March, the Senate passed the bill.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which contained identical language to the Safe Cribs Act banning crib bumpers, in June 2021.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Senator Portman said. “I am pleased that this legislation is finally heading to the president’s desk. I urge him to sign it into law quickly so that we may immediately begin protecting infants from the unnecessary and unacceptable risk of these products.”

“I applaud the House for passing this important measure to ensure deadly and dangerous crib bumpers are pulled off store shelves,” Senator Blumenthal added. “New parents can still unwittingly purchase this perilous padding for their children’s cribs despite dozens of babies suffocating. I look forward to the President signing into law this bipartisan effort I was glad to back with Senators Duckworth and Portman to prevent more needless tragedies.”

According to the news release, in 2011, the city of Chicago became the first city to ban the sale of crib bumpers. Maryland and Ohio also banned the sale of these products in 2013 and 2017 respectively, with minor exceptions.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

QPS, Quincy Federation reach tentative 3-year labor deal
QPS, union reach tentative labor deal
Illini West Basketball/Track Standout Abbie Johnson Signs National Letter Of Intent
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 4)
High diesel prices for truckers mean high costs for consumers
High diesel costs raising prices for truckers, consumers
Quincyan, turned Broadway stage manager, talks about getting back to the stage
Quincyan, turned Broadway stage manager, talks about getting back to the stage
Harvest House in Hannibal continues expansion to help more people stay sober
Harvest House in Hannibal continues expansion to help more people stay sober