Advertisement

Cape Air files notice to stop service at Quincy Airport

By Jim Roberts
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cape Air has filed notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation that it intends to stop air service at Quincy Regional Airport, according to Quincy Aeronautics Committee Chair Dave Bauer.

Cape Air offers daily flights to and from St. Louis and Chicago.

Bauer said Cape Air will continue service for 90 days. He said following the 90 days, Cape Air will maintain service in Quincy on a month-to-month basis until a replacement airline can be found.

Bauer explained it is up to the federal government to find a replacement airline, not the city of Quincy.

Bauer said Cape Air reported the pilot shortage as the reason for pulling out.

In April, city officials reported 40% of Cape Air flights at the Quincy Airport had been delayed or canceled over the prior two months. They cited the pilot shortage as the reason.

Cape Air had signed a four-year contract to provide service at the Quincy Airport in 2021.

Bauer said Cape Air notified city officials on Monday.

WGEM News reached out to Cape Air, but they did not immediately respond.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Lorenzo Bull House
Dinner with the Bulls to raise funds for Lorenzo Bull house
Dogwood Pageant
Li’l King and Li’l Queen of Dogwood get their crowns
Lorenzo Bull House
Lorenzo Bull House
Dogwood Pageant King and King Crowned
Dogwood Pageant
Work is set to begin along Route H in Clark County next week, with additional work planned...
MoDOT doing resurfacing projects in Lewis, Scott, Clark Counties