Cape Air files notice to stop service at Quincy Airport

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cape Air has filed notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation that it intends to stop air service at Quincy Regional Airport, according to Quincy Aeronautics Committee Chair Dave Bauer.

Cape Air offers daily flights to and from St. Louis and Chicago.

Bauer said Cape Air will continue service for 90 days. He said following the 90 days, Cape Air will maintain service in Quincy on a month-to-month basis until a replacement airline can be found.

Bauer explained it is up to the federal government to find a replacement airline, not the city of Quincy.

Bauer said Cape Air reported the pilot shortage as the reason for pulling out.

In April, city officials reported 40% of Cape Air flights at the Quincy Airport had been delayed or canceled over the prior two months. They cited the pilot shortage as the reason.

Cape Air had signed a four-year contract to provide service at the Quincy Airport in 2021.

Bauer said Cape Air notified city officials on Monday.

WGEM News reached out to Cape Air, but they did not immediately respond.

