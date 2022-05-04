Advertisement

Career launch signing has its third run

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Career Launch Signing Day, put on Wednesday afternoon by the Great River Economic Development Foundation, John Wood Community College and Quincy Area Vocational and Technical Center, celebrated three JWCC graduates and one Quincy Senior High School graduate entering the workforce.

The new graduates signed a work-ready pledge with their new employers and Mayor Mike Troup. They also received a certificate from the Adams County Works Team and partners.

“We want to make sure that just like we recognize our athletes that we are recognizing those individuals that are adding to our tax rolls,” said GREDF Workforce Development Director Angela Caldwell.

The graduates will begin jobs in the health, transportation and manufacturing industries.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

