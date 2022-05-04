Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - There was progress at the former Quincy Kmart property Tuesday where the developer is now set up.

Mayor Mike Troup said while the city is still not able to release the name of the retailer because of the non-disclosure agreement, he said the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub contractors to start working.

On Monday, Troup said the retailer would be signing the lease with the developer on Tuesday.

He said the developer closed on the property at 36th and Broadway on Friday.

Troup said he will release more details when he is allowed to do so.

