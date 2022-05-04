Advertisement

Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy

By Makenzi Henderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There was progress at the former Quincy Kmart property Tuesday where the developer is now set up.

Mayor Mike Troup said while the city is still not able to release the name of the retailer because of the non-disclosure agreement, he said the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub contractors to start working.

On Monday, Troup said the retailer would be signing the lease with the developer on Tuesday.

He said the developer closed on the property at 36th and Broadway on Friday.

Troup said he will release more details when he is allowed to do so.

